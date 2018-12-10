Tottenham Must Win Trophies to 'Keep Mauricio Pochettino' According to Former Striker Berbatov

Ex-Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov has suggested that Tottenham need to win trophies in order to keep hold of boss Mauricio Pochettino amidst repeated links to a host of top European clubs.

Pochettino has been widely credited for transforming Tottenham into a respected top-four club with regular appearances in the Champions League but silverware has always evaded the Argentinian and Spurs.

"They have everything the manager would want," Berbatov told Goals on Sunday (as quoted by Sky Sports.) "A great squad, great training pitch, great stadium. Maybe they are missing only silverware."

Having steered Tottenham to their best-ever start to a Premier League season, the former Tottenham and Manchester United striker is concerned that Spurs' contentment of qualifying for Europe and failure to lift either the FA or League Cup is a major concern.

Pochettino was once again linked with Real Madrid following the sacking of Julien Lopetegui while doubts over the future of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United continues to see the 46-year-old manager linked with a move to Old Trafford.

"It goes for the manager as it does for the players - they want to win something and have something to show afterwards," said Berbatov who last played in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters last season.





"For Spurs to reach the heights they want to reach they need to keep Pochettino. Spurs need to win something in order for him to stay - it is the only thing missing.

"I hope he stays, everyone I speak to has only good things to say about him."

Berbatov was part of the last trophy triumph for Spurs coming in the form of the 2007-08 League Cup. This season, they remain in the hunt for four trophies.

Spurs picked up another three points on Saturday evening, as they beat Leicester City 2-0 thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli - lifting them to third in the Premier League table with 12 wins from 16 games.

The north Londoners remain in the Carabao Cup, where they will meet fierce rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals on December 19.

However, their Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread with Spurs needing to overcome Barcelona at Camp Nou Tuesday evening to continue their stay in Europe's elite club competition.