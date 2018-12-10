Virgil van Dijk Names the Only Stadium in Europe That Can Match Anfield's Atmosphere on UCL Nights

Virgil van Dijk has insisted that the atmosphere at Celtic Park is the only stadium that comes close to matching the atmosphere at Anfield on a European night, and Liverpool will look to use it to their advantage when they face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds, who sit third in the UEFA Champions League's Group C, will progress to the round of 16 with a 1-0 scoreline, a win by two clear goals or any victory in the event that Paris Saint-Germain fail to beat Red Star Belgrade.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Dutch defender hailed the importance of Liverpool's home support ahead of the do-or-die meeting with SSC Napoli, and looked back on past wins against Roma and Manchester City as evidence that Tuesday night's clash could be something special.

"It's very special," he said (via ESPN). "I don't think there's anything like it. The games we played last year against Man City and Roma at home were unbelievable, the atmosphere. It's just something special.

"You need to experience it so you can properly explain it, and to play in those circumstances is something special.

Van Dijk also praised the atmosphere at former club Celtic's ground as equally impressive, adding: "Celtic Park was outstanding as well, I enjoyed every bit there, so it might be a bit similar.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"But they are two amazing clubs, and I'm glad that I've played for them. I'm very happy that I play for Liverpool now."