World Cup Winner Admits Interest in Real Madrid Job as National Team Reign Nears End

Germany national team manager Joachim Low has conceded that his tenure with Die Mannschaft will come to a close sooner or later, and confirmed he would seek a role in club football.

He also admitted that the job at Real Madrid would be hard to turn down for any man his line of business.

The 58-year-old, who worked in Austria, Switzerland and Turkey as well as his native country before he landed the national team role in 2006 following a two year stint as assistant, won a domestic cup at Stuttgart, as well as the Austrian League with Tirol Inssbruck

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Speaking to German television network ZDF, as quoted by Spanish publication Sport, Low confirmed: "I was a club manager for several years and I am still not thinking about retirment."



The World Cup winning tactician has been under pressure to end his reign in recent months, following the DFB's humiliating group stage exit in Russia 2018, as well as their relegation from the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

And, in light of this, Low admitted: "It's also clear that the majority of my time as national team coach has already passed, so the moment will arrive when I have to think about what I do after."



It appears this will likely come in the shape of a return to club football, as he continued: "For me, I am still interested in coaching a club."

And, when he was asked whether there were any particular outfits or leagues he was looking at, the German proclaimed: "I think it would be abroad, not in Germany."

Naturally, this led back to his links with Los Blancos, and in response to questions regarding a potential switch to the La Liga side, Low brazenly declared: "Real Madrid are an interesting club for any manager."