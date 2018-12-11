Barcelona Issue Definitive Official Statement on 'Miami Game' Against Girona

December 11, 2018

Barcelona have withdrawn their acceptance of a proposal to play their 26th January La Liga fixture against Girona in Miami, noting a 'lack of consensus' over the idea. 

The club's euphemistic wording does little to mask the fact that the process of the match, from start to finish, has been an acrimonious fight between the RFEF and La Liga – with FIFA president Gianni Infantino wading in to 'totally oppose' the move earlier this season. 

club statement on Monday night read: "The FC Barcelona Board of Directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona FC in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal. 

"FC Barcelona were and remain willing to play a La Liga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera División and Segunda División clubs, following the same criteria of television rights money distribution, but consider that this project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties."

Infantino was outspoken in his opposition of the move in October, saying: "I totally oppose the idea and I deny permission for Barcelona and Girona to play in Miami. The FIFA Council has addressed the issue, and we stress that the official matches of a national league must be played in the country itself."

RFEF president Luis Rubiales was even stronger in his assessment of the situation back in September, telling The Guardian's Sid Lowe: “Javier Tebas [the president of La Liga] spoke to everyone except the people he had to speak to. It’s a total lack of respect, unfaithful and incomprehensible. This president demands a lot from others when his own behaviour frankly leaves a lot to be desired. We’ve not had even a single call. 

"I haven’t seen the contract, so I can’t say much but I will say this: the FIFA president protects domestic competition and taking competition somewhere else represents an invasion of that country. He has totally ignored the players and even the clubs, signing a contract with a private country for 10 or 15 years. His behaviour was terrible, but very much like Javier Tebas: very much lacking in respect.”

