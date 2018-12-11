Bayern Midfielder James Rodriguez 'Will Return' to Real Madrid to Rejuvenate Faltering Career

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

James Rodriguez is said to be vying for a return to Real Madrid to rejuvenate his faltering career in the Spanish capital.

The Colombian joined Bayern Munich at the start of the 2017/18 season on a two year loan deal which cost an estimated £12m. That loan deal also included an option for Bayern to make the move permanent for a further £37m.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

After a difficult start to the 2018/19 campaign, reports have suggested that Rodriguez could be looking for a way out of Bayern and now more fuel has been added to the fire.

Speaking on the television programme 'El Chiringuito', as per Sport, Colombian journalist Gatti has claimed that he has spoken to Rodriguez personally about his current situation.

Gatti claimed that Rodriguez's desire is to move back to his parent club and the journalist insisted that Rodriguez explicitly told him: "I'm going to return to Real Madrid."

Although Gatti refused to speculate on exactly when Rodriguez would return to Real Madrid, it is more than likely he would remain with Bayern until the end of the season.

Rodriguez himself has previously suggested that he would be happy to stay with Bayern, but only if he is granted enough minutes on the pitch.

"If I have to go because I am not playing then I will go. You know that I want to stay because I feel the love of the fans and all the Bayern family," Rodriguez said, as quoted by Marca.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

So far this season, Rodriguez has made just 11 appearances in all competitions and is currently watching from the sidelines after picking up a knee ligament injury.

