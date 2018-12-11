Eden Hazard Reaffirms Love for Real Madrid & Provides Update on Chelsea Future

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Eden Hazard has confirmed that he is not currently in contract talks with Chelsea, leaving open the possibility of a summer exit from Stamford Bridge. 

The Belgian has talked at length about his desire to play for Real Madrid in the past, and told RMC Sport once again on Monday that he has 'always' loved the Spanish club, 'even before [Zinedine] Zidane'. 

Contradicting Maurizio Sarri's comments last week that the club and Hazard's agent were talking 'every week' about a new deal, Hazard told the French station: "There was a bit of talk [with Chelsea] but then it stopped, now we're waiting."

He admitted that he is yet to make a decision about where his future lies, saying: "Not yet, I'm coming in. The new coach [Sarri] thinks football like me, so we'll see. My family is in London, I'm also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my career. It's a decision I'm going to make, I do not know when, but I'll take it."

Asked by former Lille teammate Rio Mavuba about a potential move to Real, he added: "Me, you know me, I've always loved Real, even before Zidane, we'll see what happens. As I said, I'm already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year, we'll see."

Speaking just last week, Chelsea manager Sarri had said: "I want Eden here, of course. But I want him here if he wants to stay here. The club is available to sign a new contract immediately, but it's up to him if he wants to renew or not. I know very well that there are discussions between the club and the manager of Eden every week, I think."

