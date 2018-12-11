Everton Boss Marco Silva Admits His Side 'Completely Lost Focus' in the 2-2 Draw With Watford

December 11, 2018

Marco Silva has admitted that his side 'completely lost focus' on Monday night's Premier League clash with Watford, as the Hornets managed to score twice in three minutes.

Everton had taken the lead through ex-Watford man Richarlison, before a quick-fire double left them trailing with 25 minutes remaining. The Toffees used every last second to find an equaliser as Lucas Digne rescued a point with a stunning 96th minute free-kick.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking after the match, as reported by Sky Sports, Silva said: "We started well like we expected, we scored early which helped us control the game. They reacted with long balls which is normal and started to create more problems for us. That is where we must show our quality on the pitch

"In the second half, our performance wasn't normal and wasn't the best. The game started to become difficult for us and we have to understand that was our fault. When they scored two goals in three minutes, we completely lost our focus."

When asked about the quality of Digne's free-kick, Silva praised his defender's ability but was quick to point out that the Frenchman was at fault for the equaliser.

"He has quality, personality and character as well. It was an important moment for him and showed me how good a player he is. But the first goal we conceded was a lack of communication between him and Bernard."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Many Watford fans brought inflatable snakes to Goodison Park on Monday to represent what they felt were 'snakey' actions by Marco Silva and Richarlison, who both left the London side to join Everton in controversial circumstances. However, Silva said he was unaware of such things.

"No, I did not see anything," he added.

"I control what I can and do my job with my players and try to make the fans proud of our team. Of course you want to give them them the three points but tonight we didn't give them that, will we work towards doing that next week."

