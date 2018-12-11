Jurgen Klopp Admits He Spoke to Napoli President Over Manager's Role Before Joining Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he spoke to Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis about taking over at the club when he was Borussia Dortmund manager, but the Serie A side hired Rafa Benitez instead.





The revelation comes ahead of Liverpool's all important fixture against Napoli in Tuesday's Champions League clash, with Klopp's side needing to win at Anfield to have any chance of leapfrogging PSG into a last 16 qualification spot.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp has revealed that before he came to the Premier League, he was approached for the management role at Napoli, but revealed why he didn't end up in Italy.





He said in his pre match conference with BT Sport: “What I really like with Mr De Laurentiis is that he doesn't hide with information. The only problem is Aurelio is quite chatty! I don’t think I have ever told anyone about that conversation, but he mentions it from time to time.”

“I think he's really happy with the choices he made. Bringing in Maurizio Sarri was incredible and now having Carlo (Ancelotti) back is outstanding. I think they are really happy with the coaches they have and the people here are happy as well, so we don't need to think about changing."

All set for #UCL action. 💫



📸 | 2️⃣3️⃣ images from our final session before #NAPLIV. 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2018

However, when asked more about his meeting with De Laurentiis, the German instead chose to focus on looking ahead to Liverpool's Champions League meeting with the Italians.





He said: “The position in the (league) table doesn't help us or Napoli. It is all about this game. We didn't win often enough to be through already. That's our mistake and now we can put it right if we perform.





"We do not need to make it any bigger than it is, but it is big, really big. That is exactly how we want to take it. It's an opportunity for us. The boys, I know, are desperate to stay in the competition. We have to play football and work hard for it.”