Jurgen Klopp Reveals the 'Extra Yard' He Plans to Use to Right Liverpool's Champions League Wrongs

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the Anfield crowd could help push his side over the line against Napoli on Tuesday night, with the Reds needing a win to progress to the competition's next round.

Only a win by more than one goal will do for Liverpool if Paris Saint-Germain beat Red Star as expected in the group's other match, and Klopp admitted that he and his side had a lot of improvements to make from their defeat to Napoli in Italy in October.

Quoted by The Guardian, Klopp said: “The first game against Napoli was that bad from our side that we can improve everything. We didn’t defend for a second like we wanted and we didn’t play like we wanted to play with the ball. But that was six weeks ago. No team in the world are perfect. We are not and Napoli are not. We all have weaknesses.

“It is about using the weaknesses of the opponent. If we are really in the game and the crowd is there then we can go the extra yard. That will be necessary for this game, 100%. I am really looking forward to it. It is really cool but difficult. I am really looking forward to it. It is a big opportunity for us and we will try everything to put it right.”

The German also refused to contemplate the idea that an early Champions League exit could help the Merseysiders in their bid for a first Premier League title, after they went top of the table at the weekend.

“It is a different competition," he said. "If we are not a Champions League club in January/February it will not be one second an excuse for anything else. We do not need to make this game any bigger than it is but it is big. That is exactly how we want to make it. As an opportunity for us. Stay in the competition.

"The boys, I know, are desperate to stay in the competition.”