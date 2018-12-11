Man Utd Tell Paul Pogba to Forget January Exit as Ex-Teammate Admits He'd Be Welcome Back at Juve

Manchester United have told Paul Pogba that there is no roadmap to him leaving the club in this upcoming January transfer window, no matter how frustrated he and Jose Mourinho get with each other.

The pair's ongoing antagonism has been well documented, with the Frenchman benched for United's last two matches after widespread reports claimed that Mourinho had implicated him as one of a number of players complicit in introducing a 'virus' to the club setup.

Pogba will start United's final Champions League group game this Wednesday when the team make the trip to the Mestalla, with qualification for the first knockout round already assured – although top spot could still be up for grabs if Juventus fail to beat Young Boys.

The Mail report that while Pogba is unlikely to keep his place in the starting lineup for a crunch game against new Premier League leaders Liverpool on the weekend, the club will turn down any bids from interested parties in January.

Barcelona and Juventus have been linked with a move for the World Cup winner, who remains United's record signing after his €105m move from Juventus in 2016, but last season's Premier League runners up are reluctant to sanction the sale of such a big name mid season without an obvious replacement, mindful of the message it would send out about their relative status in the game.

Meanwhile, Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic has told Rai Sport that he would welcome his former teammate back to the Allianz Stadium, saying: "It’s the dream of our fans. The club has signed some amazing players and are thinking of improving the team even more. He would be welcome again here.”