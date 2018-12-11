Man Utd Youngsters Mason Greenwood & James Garner Both Included in Squad for Valencia Trip

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Mason Greenwood and James Garner have both been included in Manchester United's squad to face Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With United already through to the last 16 of the competition and unlikely to usurp Juventus at the top of the group even with a win in Spain, Jose Mourinho could name an experimental team for the match at the Mestalla.

Neither Greenwood nor Garner have played a senior match for United before, but the club confirmed on their official website that both of them have been training with the first team, and both have flown out for the match.

Striker Greenwood was the top goalscorer for the Under-18s side last season and recently scored on his Under-23 debut, while Garner is a central midfielder who has also been used as a centre back.

It remains to be seen what strength of side Mourinho will put out on Wednesday. Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial missed the Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday, while Chris Smalling was taken off in the second half with an apparent injury.

Mourinho is unlikely to take any risks with a crucial Premier League game to come against Liverpool next weekend, although he has confirmed that Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Andreas Perreira will feature at the Mestalla.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Marouane Fellaini's late winner against Young Boys on matchday 5 booked United's place in the knockout stages and eliminated Valencia, who will drop into the Europa League. United will win the group if they beat Valencia and Juventus fail to win against Young Boys.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)