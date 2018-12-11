Miguel Almiron's Dad Says Newcastle Has 'Advantage' in Transfer for Atlanta Star

Miguel Almiron's father has revealed that Newcastle are in pole position to sign the Atlanta United midfielder when the January transfer window opens in England.

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Miguel Almiron's father has revealed that Newcastle are in pole position to sign the Atlanta United midfielder when the January transfer window opens in England.

Newcastle's head of recruitment Steve Nickson reportedly headed out to America last week to begin talks with Almiron's representatives over a potential move to St James' Park.

Magpies manager Rafa Benitez had played down speculation that a deal was in place for the midfielder, but now the Paraguay international's father has opened up on the increasing chance of his son playing in the Premier League in January.

Speaking to the media in South America, he said (as quoted by the The Chronicle): "He will definitely go to England, what's left to be decided is to what club. But Newcastle is the one with the advantage."

Atlanta president Darren Eales stated last week that only a 'serious offer' for the player would be considered and described reports of a loan move away from the newly crowned MLS Cup champions as 'laughable'.

He said: "I have seen some laughable things in the press, clearly we are never going to loan one of our players out and we are certainly not going to let them go for the chump change that I have seen in some reports."

Almiron, who has been previously linked with a move to Unai Emery's Arsenal, helped guide Atlanta to their first ever MLS Cup in just their second season in the league, when they beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 last Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)