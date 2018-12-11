Miguel Almiron's father has revealed that Newcastle are in pole position to sign the Atlanta United midfielder when the January transfer window opens in England.

Newcastle's head of recruitment Steve Nickson reportedly headed out to America last week to begin talks with Almiron's representatives over a potential move to St James' Park.

Magpies manager Rafa Benitez had played down speculation that a deal was in place for the midfielder, but now the Paraguay international's father has opened up on the increasing chance of his son playing in the Premier League in January.

Speaking to the media in South America, he said (as quoted by the The Chronicle): "He will definitely go to England, what's left to be decided is to what club. But Newcastle is the one with the advantage."

Atlanta president Darren Eales stated last week that only a 'serious offer' for the player would be considered and described reports of a loan move away from the newly crowned MLS Cup champions as 'laughable'.

He said: "I have seen some laughable things in the press, clearly we are never going to loan one of our players out and we are certainly not going to let them go for the chump change that I have seen in some reports."

Almiron, who has been previously linked with a move to Unai Emery's Arsenal, helped guide Atlanta to their first ever MLS Cup in just their second season in the league, when they beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 last Sunday.