Rio Ferdinand Labels Man City's Kyle Walker 'a Liability' in Off-Air Rant During Chelsea Defeat

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand branded Manchester City defender Kyle Walker 'a liability at the top level' off-air during their defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

Ferdinand was on the panel of pundits for the game alongside Joe Cole and Nedum Onuoah, as goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz subjected the Citizens to their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Despite appearing to be off-air, one Twitter user had a stream that could here the discussion of Kante's goal before returning live, with Ferdinand venting his thoughts regarding the 28-year-old's part in the game's opening goal, having let Willian run off him in the buildup.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"Look at Kyle Walker, sleeping. Look at Kyle Walker," said the former Manchester United defender, as quoted by The Sun.

"That's why England - whenever he plays - he'll always be a liability at the top level."

Cole then replied, stating: "I'm with you, I'm not saying that though because his mate comes to the gym.

"Everyone talks about this Man City team being perfect, it's not perfect. They will gift you that. They will give you that quick attack because Kyle Walker is playing as a winger."

Ferdinand then added: "You always know that you will get an opportunity against them, but you have to be clinical like they were today. If you've got the b*******."

Walker is currently into his second season with City, having moved from Tottenham in 2017 for an estimated £50m, and helped the club win the Premier League and EFL Cup in his first campaign.

THREEEEEEE BALLS IN THE AIR, UEFA NATIONS Cup still gleaming pic.twitter.com/bha16P7GIc — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) November 16, 2018

City's next game their final Champions League Group F game against Hoffenheim, where a point will secure top spot, before Guardiola's side hope to avenge their recent league defeat when they return to Premier League action at the weekend, when they host Everton.