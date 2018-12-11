VIDEO: Atlanta United Players Take MLS Cup to Infamous Strip Club Magic City

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

It seems like victorious players from Atlanta United FC had the night of their lives on Monday after winning the MLS Cup over the Portland Timbers over the weekend.

TMZ Sports reports that the Cup made an appearance at a famous Atlanta strip club, Magic City.

Atlanta players Chris McCann, Miles Robinson and Jeff Larentowicz were apart of the group that celebrated at Magic City, a legendary gentlemen's venue known for hosting celebrities like Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Usher, Drake and Future over the years.

TMZ Sports also notes that the Cup got some special treatment from the dancers on stag. If only that Cup was able to speak of its experiences that night.

Atlanta won the championship on Saturday night with a 2-0 victory. It was only their second year in the MLS, but they already have a title under their belt. The team also celebrated with a parade on Monday afternoon.

Was the trip to Magic City was the highlight of the whole championship celebration? We can't rule it out.

