Watford Boss Javi Gracia Feels His Side 'Deserved More' Following Their 2-2 Draw With Everton

Watford boss Javi Gracia has told the media he is extremely proud of his player's performance during their 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

The Hornets fell behind early on as ex-player Richarlison came back to haunt them, but two quick-fire goals in the second half turned the game on its head. It took a 96th minute free-kick to break Watford's resistance as they had to settle for a point.

Speaking after the match as reported by Sky Sports, Gracia admitted that his side deserved more than the point they got.

"We had a very good performance, we scored two goals and we played much better in the second half," he said.





"I think today we deserved a better result. As everyone can see, the team is full of confidence and I am proud of all of them.

"The first-half was tough, After losing a goal [to someone] in an offside position it's tough, it is difficult to accept these situations in all the previous games as well. But we had a good reaction and I'm proud of all of my players," he added.

Ben Foster superbly denied Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson from the penalty spot during a crazy five-minute period in which Watford scored both their goals. Gracia acknowledged the penalty stop was crucial at that stage of the match.

"[The penalty save] was a great moment for us, in that moment we were playing well, we were dominating the game and we played well until the end. In the last seconds we have conceded a goal from a free-kick. I can't say anything apart from I'm very pleased with the performance.

"I don't know when - but hopefully it will be soon - we will start getting better results."