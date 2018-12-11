Watford Boss Javi Gracia Feels His Side 'Deserved More' Following Their 2-2 Draw With Everton

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Watford boss Javi Gracia has told the media he is extremely proud of his player's performance during their 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

The Hornets fell behind early on as ex-player Richarlison came back to haunt them, but two quick-fire goals in the second half turned the game on its head. It took a 96th minute free-kick to break Watford's resistance as they had to settle for a point.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking after the match as reported by Sky Sports, Gracia admitted that his side deserved more than the point they got.

"We had a very good performance, we scored two goals and we played much better in the second half," he said. 


"I think today we deserved a better result. As everyone can see, the team is full of confidence and I am proud of all of them.

"The first-half was tough, After losing a goal [to someone] in an offside position it's tough, it is difficult to accept these situations in all the previous games as well. But we had a good reaction and I'm proud of all of my players," he added. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Ben Foster superbly denied Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson from the penalty spot during a crazy five-minute period in which Watford scored both their goals. Gracia acknowledged the penalty stop was crucial at that stage of the match.

"[The penalty save] was a great moment for us, in that moment we were playing well, we were dominating the game and we played well until the end. In the last seconds we have conceded a goal from a free-kick. I can't say anything apart from I'm very pleased with the performance.

"I don't know when - but hopefully it will be soon - we will start getting better results."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)