Ajax and Bayern Munich will square off in a UEFA Champions League group stage matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The match will determine which of the two teams wins Group E, though both are already through to the knockout stage. Bayern Munich currently leads the table with 13 points through five matches; Ajax has tallied 11 through five.

Bayern enters the draw having won each of its past three games. The German giants most recently logged a 3–0 win against Nürnberg in Bundesliga play. Robert Lewandowski's first-half brace was followed by a goal from Franck Ribéry in the 56th minute of the match.

Ajax comes into the tilt on a four-game winning streak across all competitions. The club most recently topped Zwolle 4–1 in Eredivisie. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Frenkie de Jong, Lass Schöne and Dušan Tadić each contributed to the effort.

The two clubs played out a 1–1 draw when they met earlier in the competition.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

