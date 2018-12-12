Heartwarming Video of Anfield Fan's Celebration After Salah's Goal Goes Viral

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Mohamed Salah's winning goal against Napoli sent Anfield into a state of euphoria on Tuesday night, and in the chaos cameras managed to capture the emotional moment a blind Liverpool supporter had the goal described to him during the celebrations.

While the rest of Anfield was sent into raptures by Salah's crucial strike, Liverpool fan Mike Kearney, who is partially blind, was seen celebrating with his cousin Stephen Garcia, who recounted the goal to him.

The video immediately went viral and received emotional responses from football fans worldwide. The Liverpool Echo managed to track down Kearney, the fan depicted in the video, to talk about the moving response the video generated.

The life-long Liverpool fan said he was amazed by the response to the video, as he explained: "My dad's friend has just Whatsapped me an hour ago with the link and I clicked on it and was like 'wow!'

"I saw all the responses and comments, it's so nice to read all the comments. I've been on telly a few times because of my seat and on LFC's Youtube.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"It has been a joke with my cousin and my family saying 'you're on telly again'," he added.

"Twitter has been going off - it's mad! It has been really really nice to read the comments about how it makes people happy. It's just normal for me. I was born with a sight problem and I'm registered blind.

"I can see a bit. I thought it was Mane that scored and it wasn't until my cousin said 'It's Mo'. He was telling me who scored."

While many fans were caught up in the moment in the crucial Champions League fixture, the moving footage displayed the true power of the beautiful game.

