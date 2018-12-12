Juan Mata Open to Staying at Man Utd as He Admits Being 'Very Happy' in England

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Juan Mata has reiterated that he is 'very happy' at Manchester United and would be open to extending his stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

Mata's current deal expires next summer and he will be allowed to discuss a Bosman transfer to another club from January onwards. Several teams have been linked with Mata including his former club Valencia, for whom he played 174 times between 2007 and 2011.

Speaking ahead of his return to the Mestalla on Wednesday in the Champions League, Mata insisted that he is happy at Manchester United and wants to stay at the club.

"All I can say is that I'm happy in Manchester and in England," he said, quoted by Sky Sports News

"I've been in England for some years now and I'm very happy to be in this incredible club so let's see what happens but at the moment I'm very happy."

This will not be the first time Mata has returned to Valencia since leaving - he played there for Chelsea in 2011 - but he is looking forward to the reunion nonetheless.

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

"I think tomorrow's match will be really special for me," he said. "When I was playing with Chelsea, I came back and it was a night I will never forget, and tomorrow I expect to be the same."


United have already sealed their passage to the last 16 and will top the group if they win and Juventus fail to do so against Young Boys in Bern.

