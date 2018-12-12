Leicester City Plot Loan Move for Academy Star to Gain First-Team Experience

Leicester City want to send Callum Elder out on loan in the upcoming January transfer window, with a view of the defender gaining some first team experience.

The left-back came through the club's academy structure, which he joined at the age of 16 and is seen as a bright prospect for the future. He could possibly compete to replace Christian Fuchs, who is set to leave when his contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

That is according to reports in the Leicester Mercury, who claim that the Foxes prefer a move to a Championship club for Elder, who has also recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2020.

The Australian has had previous loan spells at Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Brentford and Barnsley, before joining Wigan Athletic, where he helped in the club's promotion campaign back to the Championship.

Elder is yet to feature in the Leicester first team but could benefit from his time away from the King Power Stadium outfit and current first choice left-back Ben Chilwell. Chilwell is a prime example of a youngster who has progressed well through the club's youth system to being an England international.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Looking forwards, Leicester will look to recover from a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday when they travel to Selhurst Park for a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.