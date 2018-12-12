Leicester City Plot Loan Move for Academy Star to Gain First-Team Experience

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Leicester City want to send Callum Elder out on loan in the upcoming January transfer window, with a view of the defender gaining some first team experience.

The left-back came through the club's academy structure, which he joined at the age of 16 and is seen as a bright prospect for the future. He could possibly compete to replace Christian Fuchs, who is set to leave when his contract with the club expires at the end of the season. 

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

That is according to reports in the Leicester Mercury, who claim that the Foxes prefer a move to a Championship club for Elder, who has also recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2020.

The Australian has had previous loan spells at Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Brentford and Barnsley, before joining Wigan Athletic, where he helped in the club's promotion campaign back to the Championship.

Elder is yet to feature in the Leicester first team but could benefit from his time away from the King Power Stadium outfit and current first choice left-back Ben Chilwell. Chilwell is a prime example of a youngster who has progressed well through the club's youth system to being an England international.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Looking forwards, Leicester will look to recover from a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday when they travel to Selhurst Park for a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)