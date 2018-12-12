Leroy Sane Admits Feeling at 'Home' with Manchester City Amid Ongoing Contract Talks

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has admitted to feeling 'at home' with the Citizens, as his talks over a contract extension continue.

Sane joined the Manchester side for an initial £37m from Schalke 04 in August 2016, and has since gone on to provide 29 goal and 43 assists in 105 appearances, and has won a Premier League and an FA Cup, as well as the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Speaking ahead of the team's Champions League clash with Hoffenheim, which they need to at least draw to ensure progression as group leaders, Sane spoke of his happiness within the squad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As quoted by the Sun, the 22-year-old declared: "From the beginning since I arrived here, I am really happy.





"I enjoy playing a lot with the coach, with the players, they are all amazing and most important they are all amazing people good characters.

"I feel really at home here from day one and of course it is possible [that he'll sign a new deal]."

The forward also spoke of his struggles at the start of the season, following his surprising omission from Germany's World Cup squad for Russia 2018. He admitted: "At the beginning, I wasn’t playing that much. I had to find back the way how I play, that I am playing consistently and also good and I have to show I am ready and can do it.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"Now I think I have found I am on the way back to being in good form and I have to try keeping going on with it."

However, he also proclaimed his love for Man City, with or without gametime, explaining: "Even if I am not playing for a certain time, I am still happy to be here, to play for this club and work with these players and the coach."

If he does sign the new improved contract with the club, he would be the third in recent times following Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden, who signed a six-year deal on Monday.

