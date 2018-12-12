Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Out 6 Weeks With Broken Collarbone

Liverpool takes another hit to its defensive depth.

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Liverpool have been dealt another defensive injury blow after Joel Matip suffered a broken collarbone during the Reds' 1-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League.

A Mohamed Salah goal was enough to confirm the Merseyside club's place in the knockout stages of the tournament once again, but despite playing the full 90 minutes against the Serie A side, Matip has become the latest casualty of Liverpool's congested fixture list.

According to Sky Sports, Matip suffered a broken collarbone injury during the clash with Napoli, and will require surgery to fix it. It's now expected that the Reds will be without the center back until the end of January.

Liverpool have already been dealt their fair share of bad injury news in recent weeks after Joe Gomez was ruled out for six weeks following a lower leg fracture sustained against Burnley. The Englishman had been a pivotal part of Liverpool's superb start to the season and was also rewarded with a new contract that will run until 2024 as a result of his performances.

Matip's injury leaves boss Jurgen Klopp with somewhat of a crisis at center back, with the German now left with only Dejan Lovren to call upon to play alongside Virgil van Dijk. The Croatian - despite some improvements in performance - has never shown that he's capable of playing at the kind of level required at Liverpool. 

As the Reds continue to battle Manchester City for the title, time will tell whether these injuries begin to count against them.

