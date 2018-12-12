Liverpool Cult Hero Luis Garcia Gives His Verdict on Mohamed Salah's Goal Celebrations

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has commented on the possible reasons behind Mohamed Salah's unusually quiet goal celebrations in the past few weeks.

Liverpool sealed their progression to the Champions League knockout phase on Tuesday night thanks to Salah's first-half winner against Napoli.

However, despite the significance and importance of the goal, much of the talk has again been surrounding Salah's uncharacteristically muted celebration.

Salah's subdued reaction to scoring a winning goal in the Champions League follows on from similar reactions to all three of his goals in his side's recent victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night (via The Mirror), Luis Garcia believes the contrast in the Liverpool forward's form compared to last season may be influencing the Egyptian's behaviour.

The former Champions League winner said: "I think he's not feeling the same as he did last year.

The previous season was a breakthrough one for Salah, scoring 11 goals in the Champions League and a further 32 in the Premier League as he scooped up the prestigious golden boot award.

While ten Premier League goals and three in the Champions League already so far this season is no mean feat, Garcia pointed to a potential desire to surpass last season's exploits.

"[He's] having chances and not scoring," added Garcia.

"[He's] probably trying to prove himself and, well, today once again he done it."

Perhaps a personal discontentment or maybe even a show of cockiness due to his exceptional talent, Liverpool fans won't be too bothered as long as he keeps scoring.