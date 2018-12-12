Liverpool Fans Laud Fabinho Cameo After Sealing Napoli Champions League Win

Liverpool secured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League after edging a nail-biting clash against Serie A giants Napoli on Tuesday night.

The Reds were guilty of missing numerous opportunities over the course of the game, and were almost left to rue their profligacy in front of goal when Carlo Ancelotti's side turned up the pressure in the dying minutes.



Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

With Napoli abandoning their patient build-up play and opting for a long-ball approach towards centre-back turned striker Kalidou Kouilbaly, the Reds were met with a barrage of aerial duels.







To deal with the increasing amount of crosses into the box, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent on big-money summer signing Fabinho to help steer the Anfield side over the line.

How many time did Fabinho win headers when he came on last night by the way😂😂😂😂 HE WAS EVERYWHERE!! #LFCvNapoli #LFC — Conor Cullen (@Cullen_leighton) December 12, 2018





BTW, this may get unnoticed but Fabinho was huge after coming on as well. Won so many vital headers when Napoli went Route-1! — The Saint Kopite (@TheSaintKopite) December 11, 2018

The former AS Monaco man used every inch of his 6'2 frame to help protect the Liverpool backline and seal a huge victory for the club, and Reds fans took to social media to praise the Brazilian's ten minute cameo.

Having produced an impressive performance in last weekend's 4-0 destruction of Bournemouth in the Premier League , Fabinho would have counted himself unlucky not to have found himself in Klopp's starting line-up again.



And Fabinho a monster for headers and clearances when he came on. Great to see us open teams up again — Bazz O'Reilly (@BazzOReilly) December 11, 2018





Many fans however applauded the Liverpool boss' team selection, and pointed to Fabinho's introduction as a substitute as another example of Klopp's ability to win games with his second-half changes.

Even Fabinho when he came on. Won 4 monster headers (ignoring the one he flicked on in the box).



Klopp proved he picked a team to win the game. Made the right changes. Proud of him 😍 — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) December 11, 2018





#LFC last season would’ve crumbled under that pressure. VVD has elevated those around him & Alisson is doing the same. Fabinho coming on to head everything was also another sign of the spine Klopp has invested in — Sham (@LFC_RedBlooded) December 11, 2018

With a potential Napoli goal almost certainly sending the Reds crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage, some claimed Fabinho's performance in the closing moments of the game showed why it was the 'best £30m ever spent' and expressed gratitude for his role in sending Liverpool into the last 16.

#LFC huge result #Fabinho 3 headers in the last couple minutes best £30m ever spent #AllezAllezAllez — Justin Stanford (@justmedub) December 12, 2018





Thought having Fabinho back there was vital as well, made 4 or 5 colossal tackles/headers as well. Going to be another massive player for us. — rmp266 (@rmp266) December 11, 2018

The 25-year-old will look to get back into the starting line-up for Liverpool when the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday to face arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield.