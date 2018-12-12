Liverpool Fans Laud Fabinho Cameo After Sealing Napoli Champions League Win

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Liverpool secured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League after edging a nail-biting clash against Serie A giants Napoli on Tuesday night. 

The Reds were guilty of missing numerous opportunities over the course of the game, and were almost left to rue their profligacy in front of goal when Carlo Ancelotti's side turned up the pressure in the dying minutes.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

With Napoli abandoning their patient build-up play and opting for a long-ball approach towards centre-back turned striker Kalidou Kouilbaly, the Reds were met with a barrage of aerial duels.


To deal with the increasing amount of crosses into the box, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent on big-money summer signing Fabinho to help steer the Anfield side over the line.


The former AS Monaco man used every inch of his 6'2 frame to help protect the Liverpool backline and seal a huge victory for the club, and Reds fans took to social media to praise the Brazilian's ten minute cameo.

Having produced an impressive performance in last weekend's 4-0 destruction of Bournemouth in the Premier League, Fabinho would have counted himself unlucky not to have found himself in Klopp's starting line-up again.


Many fans however applauded the Liverpool boss' team selection, and pointed to Fabinho's introduction as a substitute as another example of Klopp's ability to win games with his second-half changes.


With a potential Napoli goal almost certainly sending the Reds crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage, some claimed Fabinho's performance in the closing moments of the game showed why it was the 'best £30m ever spent' and expressed gratitude for his role in sending Liverpool into the last 16. 


The 25-year-old will look to get back into the starting line-up for Liverpool when the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday to face arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)