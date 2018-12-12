Manchester United to Scout 6 Ajax Stars During Champions League Match Against Bayern Munich

Manchester United will have eyes in the stands when Ajax host Bayern Munich on matchday six of the Champions League group stages as they look to shortlist reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are frantically looking to freshen up their squad in January, although the bulk of their transfer business is expected to be put on hold until the summer.

Scouts will travel to Amsterdam on Wednesday as Manchester United look to keep an eye on six of Ajax's brightest players, according to the CalcioMercato.

Highly regarded Netherlands internationals Frenkie de Jong of Ajax and Matthijs de Ligt are the club's biggest talents and will be watched closely by United, who will face competitions from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for their signatures.

Right-sided pair Noussair Mazraoui and David Neres will also be on the agenda for Manchester United's scouts, as well as creative midfielders Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek.

Centre-midfielder de Jong has already ruled out the possibility of him leaving Ajax during the January transfer window, although the 21-year-old acknowledges that it is likely he will leave Holland at the end of the season.

De Jong is expected to eclipse the club's record sale - currently set by Davinson Sánchez, who joined Spurs for €40m - when he eventually moves on, although that fee will also only increase when defensive prodigy de Ligt leaves his boyhood side.

Manchester United currently have 10 first team players who could walk away from Old Trafford on a free transfer by the end of the season, and their squad is in desperate need of a facelift regardless of who's at the helm.