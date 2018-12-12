Mauricio Pochettino Claims Tottenham Achieved 'Something Special' After Securing UCL Qualification

Mauricio Pochettino hailed his side's 'mission impossible' turnaround in the Champions League as Tottenham secured qualification from Group B following Tuesday night's draw at the Nou Camp.

The Spurs boss denied stating qualification would be impossible, despite having only picked up one point from their first three group games this year.

After seeing his side score a dramatic late equaliser against Barcelona on Tuesday night, the Argentinian tactician enjoyed the post-match celebrations, stating it felt like they had achieved 'something special'.

“To see the celebrations inside, it was the first time we feel something special,” Pochettino told the media, as reported by The Independent.

“The connection was amazing. We need to manage that energy after tonight.”

He added how nervy the final ten minutes of the game were and said the players were fully aware of the situation in Milan.

“It was difficult to manage the last 10 minutes. The players who came on knew the result in Inter. But you must win the game, try to score the second goal but if you concede and lose, 2-1 to Barcelona and we are talking in a different way. It was difficult for the players to manage. But the effort was fantastic.”

Pochettino is clearly relieved, as are the Spurs fans who were promised Champions League football in their new stadium. Even though Tottenham have agreed to play the remainder of this season's European home games at Wembley, the prospect of Champions League football at their new home excites Pochettino.

David Goddard/GettyImages

“With the possibility to play Champions League in our stadium is a massive boost for everyone in the club," he added.





"Honestly, I don’t think too much about personal achievements and personal goals. It’s important for the club and we’re so happy. We will enjoy it a little bit but we are preparing for another battle on Saturday."

The games are coming thick and fast for Tottenham during this notoriously hectic month of the year and will have to recover from their European exploits before Saturday's Premier League tie against Burnley.