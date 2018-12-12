Michael Owen Claims Alisson Becker Has Already Repaid Transfer Fee After Wonder Save

Former Liverpool striker and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen has claimed Alisson Becker has already repaid the huge transfer fee the club paid for him after his last minute wonder save against Napoli.

The Reds progressed to the next round of the Champions League after a 1-0 win over Napoli, but the match wasn't without heart-in-mouth moments. Alisson was forced to deny Arkadiusz Milik from point blank range in the 91st minute of the match to preserve Liverpool's lead and keep them on course for the knockout stages.

The save sent manager Jurgen Klopp over the moon, claiming that in hindsight he would have paid double for the Brazilian's services in the summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Owen was quoted by The Express as saying: “Listen it’s not the greatest save in the world, but wow is it important. He’s quick off his line, he’s made himself big. That save alone probably gets the transfer fee back for him.





"Getting into the next round you’re talking tens of millions aren’t you. It’s a fabulous save, sharp off his line.”

Alisson joined the Reds last summer for a fee of £66m, and has since shown Liverpool fans that he is the number one they've been looking for. The goalkeeper position has been one that the side has struggled with in recent years, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius' mistakes both well documented.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Brazilian appears to be a cut above the previous Liverpool goalkeepers, and the save against Napoli will no doubt endear him to the Anfield faithful even further.