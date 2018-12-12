Milan Identify Liverpool Striker as One of Three Potential Signings Ahead of January Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

AC Milan have reportedly targeted Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who forms part of a three-man shortlist of potential signings including Fabio Quagliarella and Marcus Rashford.

The Italian giants are out to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming January transfer window, as they sit in fourth place in the Serie A table with the target of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone have been Gennaro Gattuso's leading strikers with seven league goals each so far, and the Milan legend could provide some healthy competition for the pair, with Sampdoria's Quagliarella seen as the club's first choice option.


That is according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the former Juventus forward's Serie A experience puts him ahead of Origi and Manchester United's Rashford.


Quagliarella has made over 500 appearances in Italy, scoring 162 goals for eight clubs and the 35 year-old's contract with Sampdoria is set to expire at the end of the season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Origi, meanwhile, may have recently established himself as a derby-day hero for Liverpool, however, the Belgian has still only played 72 minutes of football for the Reds this season and it's looking likely that he will be offloaded in the next transfer window.


Rashford, meanwhile, has scored three goals in eight Premier League starts for Man Utd and a lack of regular game time under manager José Mourinho has prompted speculation of a move away from Old Trafford, with the San Siro a possible destination for the England international.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Gattuso may have a difficult task acquiring the services of either of the trio but Milan will certainly try their luck. In the meantime, their focus turns to the UEFA Europa League match against Greek side Olympiacos on Thursday.

