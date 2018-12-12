Rio Ferdinand Names the One Team That Everyone Will Want to Avoid in the Champions League Draw

Former professional footballer and TV pundit Rio Ferdinand has named Liverpool as the team that everyone will want to avoid in the upcoming Champions League draw.

The Reds only just managed to squeeze their way into the knockout stages with a hard fought 1-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday night. They will enter their name into the last 16 pot alongside last years winners Real Madrid along with several tournament favourites in Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

However, Ferdinand believes that everyone will want to avoid coming to Anfield to face Liverpool. Ferdinand spoke to BT Sport following the Reds' dramatic win against Napoli, saying: "Jurgen (Klopp) sounded more pleased with the way that they played and they nullified a Napoli team who have got goals in them and they didn't really create much.

"They started playing out of character which is a fantastic achievement. The tenacity with which they play with is unrivalled in Europe at the moment."

Liverpool have made Anfield a fortress, going undefeated in 19 European games. The last time they lost at home was in the group stages in the 2014/15 season, when the lost 3-0 to Real Madrid.

🔴 Liverpool's last 19 home games in European competition:



✅ Won: 14

➖ Drawn: 5

❌ Lost: 0



Fortress.#LFC pic.twitter.com/jpPBEqVuQ1 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 12, 2018

Liverpool were last year's losing finalists after an enthralling Champions League campaign, and Ferdinand believes they may have what it takes to beat the best in Europe.

"They are aggressive, on the front foot and their attention to detail is something to behold but when you've got Mo Salah, Mane and Firmino backing it up this are a team you wouldn't want to come out of the hat and have to play against," he added.