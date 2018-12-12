Tottenham Confirm Man Utd Match Will Take Place at Wembley as New Stadium Nears Completion

Tottenham have provided an update on the status of their new stadium, confirming that it will not be ready in time for their first home match of 2019 against Manchester United.

It had been hoped that the Premier League fixture against United on 13 January would provide a fitting opening for the new stadium, but with testing still to take place the decision has been made to play that match at Wembley.

In a statement on the club's official website, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy did not confirm when the first match at the new stadium would take place for fear of further setbacks.

Spurs' next home match after Manchester United is against Watford on 30 January, but this is a midweek fixture. The home game against Newcastle on 2 February therefore seems like a more likely opening match for the new stadium.

Tottenham have confirmed that they are into the integrated testing and commissioning phases that take place ahead of the application for a stadium safety certificate.

As long as testing does not reveal any significant issues, Tottenham will be in a position to schedule test events in the New Year.

Tottenham had originally hoped to move into their new stadium in September, but the date has been persistently pushed back, much to the frustrations of players and supporters.

Only 33,000 fans were at Wembley for the match against Southampton last week and defender Danny Rose has admitted that it no longer feels special to play at the national stadium.

"It's just not nice any more," he said. "I don't feel it's an honour to play at Wembley any more. We're all itching to get in the new stadium and hopefully it's not too much longer."

Another update is expected on 7 January 2019.