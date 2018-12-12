How to Watch Valencia vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester United and Valencia square off in a Champions League matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

By Kaelen Jones
December 12, 2018

Valencia hosts Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United has already punched its ticket to the knockout round of the competition, but can still finish atop of Group H with a win coupled by a loss from current group leader Juventus.

Man United enters the contest with 10 points through five group stage matches played. It most recently earned a 4–1 victory over Fulham during English Premier League play.

Valencia comes into the fixture already eliminated from UCL contention with five points earned through five matches. The Spanish club has earned just one win across its past four games in all competitions. Valencia most recently played a 1–1 draw against Sevilla in league play.

The two clubs played out a scoreless draw when they previously met in October. 

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

