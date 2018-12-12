Yaya Toure Travels to London Amidst Rumours of Premier League Move After Leaving Olympiakos

Yaya Toure is on his way back to the UK following his disappointing second spell with Olympiakos resulted in the 'mutual' termination of his contract.

The Ivorian signed for the Greek giants back in early September but has already left the club and returned to his family home in London, after just three months.

To the Olympiacos fans ❤️



Please read my message to you here: https://t.co/tkGR5LxXgA pic.twitter.com/PoJ28fkTYe — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 12, 2018

While there is no exact confirmation as to why his contract was terminated, Sky Sports reported that Toure's pay-as-you-play deal had proved to be an issue with the club's financial restrictions.

A statement from Olympiakos' official website read: "Yaya is and remains an important member of the Olympiakos family, who has marked a central part of the history of the club. Olympiakos would like to thank him for everything he has offered to the club.





"Yaya will remain deeply devoted to the club and wishes to Olympiakos lots of success. Yaya is leaving as a friend and the doors at Olympiakos will always be open for him. Our paths will surely cross again."

Yaya Toure is looking for a Premier League returning after he left Olympiakos earlier this week, Sky Sports News understands. https://t.co/ZpQpIrw5TJ pic.twitter.com/oebCs0cqoI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 12, 2018

On his second spell with the club, having signed as a free agent following his release from Manchester City, he only managed five appearances, three from the start, failing to complete the full 90 minutes once.

The ex-Barcelona player has reportedly kept fit since his last match in November, and believes he still has what it takes to cut it in the Premier League.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The 35-year-old left City in the summer following a glittering career with the Citizens, winning three Premier League titles and scoring 79 goals in 316 matches.

Prior to moving to the Greece, however, he had supposedly been keen on reuniting with his former manager Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham, while Premier League newcomers Fulham were also mentioned as possible suitors.

Would love a free ex-city player at Liverpool. The last one turned out great 😂 #yayatoure — Fiz (@HaFiZ10_) December 12, 2018

Expect plenty of rumours in the coming weeks as the build-up towards the winter transfer window approaches.