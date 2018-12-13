​Champions League: 8 of the Most Interesting Statistics From Matchday Six

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage concluded on Wednesday night with matchday six in Groups E to H, sealing fates all across the continent.

Provided by Opta, these statistics are some of the most interesting snippets to emerge...

AEK Athens failed to register a single shot on target in a match for the third time in the Champions League this season.

Having beaten Celtic in the qualifying round on their way to the group stage, AEK Athens have been the poorest team in the Champions League proper this season.

The Greek champions were the only club to fail to get a single point from their six games and didn't even have a shot in target in three of the games.

Shakhtar have gone three successive home European games without victory for the first time since November 2013.

Shakhtar Donetsk are famously strong on home soil, still maintaining that record even though they've had to play home matches in Kharkiv due to unrest in their home region.

So for this week's draw with Lyon to condemn them to a Champions League campaign without managing to win a single one of their 'home' games comes as a surprise.

Hoffenheim have both scored and conceded in all 14 of their games in all European competitions.

Hoffenheim have been nothing if not exciting in their first ever season in the Champions League group stage, even if they ultimately finished bottom of Group F after losing 2-1 to Manchester City on matchday six.

They scored 11 goals and conceded 14 in the group stage this time, but those action packed games have not been limited to just this season.

Dusan Tadic has scored each of Ajax’s last five Champions League goals, the first player to score 4+ consecutively for the club in European Cup/Champions League history.

After his Premier League career with Southampton sort of petered out, Dusan Tadic is enjoying something of a revival now that he has joined a talented Ajax side.

This season marks the first time that Ajax have been beyond the Champions League group stage since the 2005/06 campaign. Perhaps it's more than just Tadic having a revival.

Bayern Munich have remained unbeaten in a Champions League group stage campaign for the first time since 2008/09.

Given their regular passage to at least the Champions League semi finals in many of the last 10 seasons, that Bayern Munich have gone unbeaten in a group stage for the first time in a decade is actually quite a shock. It was sealed with a 3-3 draw with Ajax.

It is bizarre that it should have happened this season when Bayern, who have dominated the Bundesliga since 2012, have been struggling domestically.

Phil Jones is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal away from home in a Champions League match since Mark Lynch did so vs Deportivo in March 2003 - his only senior appearance for the Red Devils.

Own goals are not particularly common from Manchester United players and it had been over 15 long years since the last one away from home in the Champions League until Phil Jones struck.

The last happened in the second group stage in the 2002/03 season, the last time there was a second group stage, with guilty party Mark Lynch going on to represent Sunderland, Hull, Yeovil, Rotherham, Stockport County and Altrincham in his career.

Paulo Dybala has scored four goals in his two fixtures against Young Boys this season - the first Juventus player to net at least four times against a single opponent in the same Champions League campaign since David Trezeguet v Celtic in 2001/02.

He may have been joined by Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin this season, but Paulo Dybala is fast becoming Juventus' biggest superstar.

The Argentine netted a hat-trick against Young Boys back in October and scored the consolation in Juve's surprise defeat on matchday six.

Pep Guardiola has led his side to first place in the Champions League group stages for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Pep Guardiola knows how to expertly navigate the Champions League group stages and ensure his team is seeded for the Last 16 draw, and has done so with three different clubs.

The only time he hasn't finished top of a Champions League group in his managerial career to date came in 2016/17 when Manchester City were second behind former club Barcelona.