Mauricio Pochettino Praises Daniel Levy & Reveals Why He's Happy to Be Linked With Europe's Elite

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised club chairman Daniel Levy for his efforts in providing Spurs with a new stadium, despite reports suggesting the opening of the club's ground has been delayed until February.

Pochettino was speaking after his side's 1-1 draw away to Barcelona, which sealed Tottenham's qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

IKIMAGES/GettyImages

The Argentine used the opportunity to heap praise on the Tottenham board and especially Levy, who has been heavily criticised by some sections of the Spurs fans due to the constant push backs to the club's north London homecoming.

Pochettino said, as quoted by Football London: "I also want to say that Daniel Levy should be so happy. I want to congratulate him. He's putting in a massive effort, trying to deliver and finish the stadium.

"I think he, and all the board, deserve massive congratulations because they're putting in a massive effort, building what is for me one of the best stadiums in the world. I think I want to congratulate him and this achievement."

Despite stadium uncertainty, Tottenham currently sit third in the Premier League, six points behind league leaders Liverpool. The Lilywhites have also played ten of their 16 away from home this season, winning eight of them.

Regarding links to Real Madrid and Manchester United, Pochettino said the speculation over his future is a sign he is doing a job at Tottenham.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He added: "No, no. Why? This type of news I think does not upset or bore people. I prefer that newspapers talk about things like this than talk about 'Tottenham is going to sack me' or 'people are tired of me' or 'we are in a difficult situation'.

"Of course, if I choose one situation I choose this one. I am not bored of it, of course."