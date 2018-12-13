Niko Kovac Admits Bayern 'Should Have Closed it Out' After Thrilling 3-3 Draw With Ajax

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac described his side's exciting 3-3 draw in the Champions League with Ajax as 'advertising for football'.

Robert Lewandowski and Dusan Tadic scored braces for Bayern and Ajax respectively in what was an enthralling night in Amsterdam, that included both teams finishing the game with ten men. The result meant the Bavarians confirmed top spot in Group E, while the Dutch side had to settle for second place.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Although Kovac admitted that his side should've seen the result through following Coman's goal, he was delighted to finish the group stage as Group E winners.

Speaking post-match to Bayern's official website, he said: "We saw a sensationally good match today, the spectators were treated to a great game. We were 2-1 down but bounced back. It was advertising for football.

"We had the better chances and should have closed it out. But we've hit our target and sealed the group win. A compliment to the team. We did a good job at transitions and let our opponents run up so they couldn't stage counters."

The result means Bayern join the other group winners in the seeded pot ahead of the round of 16 draw on Monday, where Die Roten could be drawn against any one of Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Lyon, Roma or Manchester United.

Despite a difficult beginning to his tenure at the Allianz Arena, Kovac pointed to his side's record in the group stages - having dropped just four points during their six games - as a marker of Die Roten's quality ahead of the last 16, which commences in February.

He added: "We drew twice against Ajax, a strong team. We've won everything else, we've taken 14 out of 18 points. I'm satisfied. We're waiting with bated breath for the next round."