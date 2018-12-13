Pep Guardiola Hails 'Diamond' Phil Foden After His Display In Manchester City's Win Over Hoffenheim

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Pep Guardiola has sung the praises of Phil Foden after the youngster played a starring role in Manchester City's Champions League win over Hoffenheim on Wednesday evening.

The Citizens ran out 2-1 winners on the night thanks to a brace from Leroy Sane, securing their spot at the top of Group F in the process.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Following a recent spate of injuries, Foden was provided with his first Champions League start of the season and Guardiola was thrilled with how the youngster performed.

"Phil was incredible, the way he played," Guardiola said, as per BT Sport.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“I would never have doubts about the quality of that guy. It is not just the quality with the ball. He looks skinny, not strong, but he’s really, really strong.

“He’s an outstanding young player, a huge talent. I think England has a diamond," he added. “He’s special, he has had minutes and in the future will have a lot of them. He played like a real man. He played so good.”

The game didn't go entirely City's way and they were forced to come from behind to win after Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring for the visitors. However, Guardiola insisted that he was more than happy with the way his side rounded off the group stage.

"Before they scored we were flat, they were better, but after the penalty we were normal and created a lot of chances.

“We finished group stage in the best way. We’re in the best 16 teams in Europe.

“It’s a big compliment to everyone involved in the group because it was tough. It’s more difficult in the Champions League because the opponents are so much better. If you sleep a little bit you are in Europa League.


“All our teams are there and it’s really good for the Premier League.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)