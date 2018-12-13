Pep Guardiola Hails 'Diamond' Phil Foden After His Display In Manchester City's Win Over Hoffenheim

Pep Guardiola has sung the praises of Phil Foden after the youngster played a starring role in Manchester City's Champions League win over Hoffenheim on Wednesday evening.

The Citizens ran out 2-1 winners on the night thanks to a brace from Leroy Sane, securing their spot at the top of Group F in the process.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Following a recent spate of injuries, Foden was provided with his first Champions League start of the season and Guardiola was thrilled with how the youngster performed.

"Phil was incredible, the way he played," Guardiola said, as per BT Sport.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“I would never have doubts about the quality of that guy. It is not just the quality with the ball. He looks skinny, not strong, but he’s really, really strong.

“He’s an outstanding young player, a huge talent. I think England has a diamond," he added. “He’s special, he has had minutes and in the future will have a lot of them. He played like a real man. He played so good.”

The game didn't go entirely City's way and they were forced to come from behind to win after Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring for the visitors. However, Guardiola insisted that he was more than happy with the way his side rounded off the group stage.

"Before they scored we were flat, they were better, but after the penalty we were normal and created a lot of chances.

“We finished group stage in the best way. We’re in the best 16 teams in Europe.

“It’s a big compliment to everyone involved in the group because it was tough. It’s more difficult in the Champions League because the opponents are so much better. If you sleep a little bit you are in Europa League.





“All our teams are there and it’s really good for the Premier League.”