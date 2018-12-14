David de Gea 'Tells Friends' He Is Close to Agreeing New Long-Term Man Utd Contract

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly told friends that he is 'on the verge' of agreeing a new contract with the Old Trafford club. Such a deal would tie his long-term future to United and make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

United recently triggered a 12-month extension clause in De Gea's existing contract to push its expiration to June 2020, but his longer term future was still somewhat uncertain after rumoured interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain and a lack of trophy chances at Old Trafford.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 28-year-old is known to still be happy at United, though, and a report from The Sun now claims he close to committing himself to the club until 'well into his thirties'.

It is said that De Gea's weekly wage after bonuses could exceed £400,000, promising to make him one of United's top earners alongside misfiring forward Alexis Sanchez.

De Gea has been at United since 2011 when he was chosen as successor to the retiring Edwin van der Sar. He initially struggled to adapt but won a Premier League title in his second season and by 2015 was staking his claim as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The former Atletico Madrid star, who came infamously close to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 - only for delayed paperwork to kill the deal, has been named United's Player of the Season in four of the last five years as a result of his often heroic performances.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

De Gea, who was rested against Valencia in the Champions League this week, will likely have to be at his very best when United take on Premier League leaders and fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

This writer argued last month that the next logical step is to make De Gea the new club captain.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)