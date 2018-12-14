Half of Football Fans More Interested in Voting on the Future of Their Club Than Their Country

In a rollercoaster week that saw Brexit dominate the headlines and UK Prime Minister Theresa May survive a 'vote of no confidence' triggered by her own mutinous party, nearly half of football fans would be more interested in voting on the future of their football club than their country.

New research from Socios.com surveying 2,793 football fans from seven major markets (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Brazil) has revealed that as many 47% are more interested in the affairs of their football club than their country's economics or politics.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It highlights the importance that many diehard fans place on their football club.

Just over half (52%) of those surveyed said they believe they should have more influence over club decisions, while 55% would be interested in buying some form of token that would allow them the right to vote on club decisions.

60% of those surveyed believe technology can improve their fan experience and bring them closer to the club they support.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO & Founder of Socios.com says: "It's clear from the results that football fans deeply care about their club, sometimes more so than their own country.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"Here at Socios.com, we are determined to help amplify the voice of the fan, by giving passionate supporters a voting experience that brings them closer to their clubs.

"Socios.com will be the place to have your say when it comes to your football club and with some of the biggest names in football - like PSG and Juventus - already on board and more clubs to follow, were excited to be the place where your voice as a fan makes a difference."