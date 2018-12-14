Jurgen Klopp Opens Up on Possibility of January Transfers as Liverpool Injury Crisis Deepens

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's defensive injury crisis has increased the likelihood of the club doing some January transfer business - but that it is still unlikely that they will dip into the market. 

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both picked up injuries this week and each are reported to be sidelined for around six weeks, while a less serious injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold will keep the right-back out of Sunday's derby with Manchester United.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

It's left the Liverpool boss with just two centre-backs to choose from, in the shape of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, but when asked by reporters at his press conference before the United game, he said the extent of the injuries mean new signings are not a necessity. 

"Our situation is like this; if you would have asked me two weeks before if we’ll do anything in the transfer market, I would have said, ‘Probably not.’" he said, as quoted by the club's website.

“Now we have two centre-halves left. Will we do something? It’s not really likely because Gomez and Matip are not out for a long time. But we have to judge it anew."

Klopp also spoke about Harry Wilson, who is currently out on loan in the Championship with Derby County, admitting that he would consider recalling the winger if one of his wide players was to pick up an injury. 

"It's exactly the same with Harry. If something happens in an offensive wing position, why should I say today, ‘100 per cent we will not do it’?

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“But we don’t want to take him away. Only if we really need him would we trigger that option. Otherwise, he’s there in a fantastic team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)