Jurgen Klopp Opens Up on Possibility of January Transfers as Liverpool Injury Crisis Deepens

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's defensive injury crisis has increased the likelihood of the club doing some January transfer business - but that it is still unlikely that they will dip into the market.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both picked up injuries this week and each are reported to be sidelined for around six weeks, while a less serious injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold will keep the right-back out of Sunday's derby with Manchester United.

It's left the Liverpool boss with just two centre-backs to choose from, in the shape of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, but when asked by reporters at his press conference before the United game, he said the extent of the injuries mean new signings are not a necessity.

"Our situation is like this; if you would have asked me two weeks before if we’ll do anything in the transfer market, I would have said, ‘Probably not.’" he said, as quoted by the club's website.

“Now we have two centre-halves left. Will we do something? It’s not really likely because Gomez and Matip are not out for a long time. But we have to judge it anew."

Klopp also spoke about Harry Wilson, who is currently out on loan in the Championship with Derby County, admitting that he would consider recalling the winger if one of his wide players was to pick up an injury.

"It's exactly the same with Harry. If something happens in an offensive wing position, why should I say today, ‘100 per cent we will not do it’?

“But we don’t want to take him away. Only if we really need him would we trigger that option. Otherwise, he’s there in a fantastic team."