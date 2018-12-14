Maurizio Sarri Facing Anxious Wait After Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Limps Out of European Clash

Maurizio Sarri is facing an anxious wait after Alvaro Morata limped out of Chelsea's Europa League clash with Vidi with a knee injury.

The much maligned Spanish striker, who has struggled for form and confidence throughout the current campaign, was replaced by Olivier Giroud during the first half of the Blues' game in Budapest, in which they narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat thanks to Giroud's late free kick.

A first Chelsea change: Morata, who picked up a knock, is replaced by Giroud on the stroke of half-time... #VIDIvCFC #VIDIvCFC pic.twitter.com/JANuZtP2uL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 13, 2018

It is unclear at this stage how long Morata may be ruled out for, though Sarri confirmed after the game that he hoped the situation was not serious.

“The first impression of the doctor [is] maybe it is not a serious injury," Sarri said, as quoted by BT Sport.

“But, of course, with this situation we have to wait and wait until tomorrow I think to see if the situation is serious.”

The 26-year-old striker has been in and out of the side this season, despite contributing five Premier League goals in 14 appearances. He has added a further two goals in Europe to take his season tally to seven, but has come in for a fair share of criticism for his all-round performances.

Sharing starting duties with Giroud hasn't helped Morata's cause, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker even being left out entirely of recent matchday squads - a sure fire knock to his already dwindling confidence.

Sarri will still hope to have the £60m striker fit mind you, even though Giroud, as well as Eden Hazard in a false nine role, are likely to be ahead of him in the striking pecking order.