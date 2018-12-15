Barcelona Draw Up Shortlist of Long-Term Replacements for Striker Luis Suarez

Barcelona are targeting a young striker who can both 'coexist' alongside Luis Suarez and serve as a long-term replacement for the Uruguayan forward.

Suarez, who turns 32 in January and sees his contract expire in 2021, has been in impressive form for the Catalan side this season, scoring 10 goals in 19 games across all competitions. However, a recent knee injury, which forced him to miss Barça's recent Champions League draw with Tottenham, has expedited club plans to consider their options in the final third.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), Barcelona are being linked with a host of strikers across Europe, including RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, 22, and Ajax's Kasper Dolberg, 21, who have eight and six league goals respectively. Both fit the bill of being the 'nine' type that Barcelona are searching for - albeit with contrasting playing styles.

Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek, 23, who has 11 Serie A goals this season, and on-loan Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, 20, who's netted ten Bundesliga goals and LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, 23, with 11 Ligue 1 goals are also on the lengthy shortlist for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Two names closer to home that Barcelona have been keeping tabs on, as reported by MD in a separate report, are 22-year-old Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez, who has an impressive tally of eight league goals, and on-loan Sevilla frontman Andre Silva, with the 23-year-old also scoring eight league goals.

Tottenham's 25-year-old striker Harry Kane also appears on the shortlist. However, the England captain would constitute the most expensive option by far and would also be willing unlikely to play second fiddle to Suarez at Camp Nou during his early years in Spain, should a move ever materialise.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alvaro Morata of Chelsea is another name linked with Barça. However the club appear to have discounted the out-of-form Spaniard, while promotion for 18-year-old Barcelona 'B' striker Abel Ruiz, 18, is deemed too soon at this stage of his career.