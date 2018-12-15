Brighton Striker Glenn Murray Hails Impact of Virgil van Dijk's Arrival on Liverpool's Defence

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman's impressive start to life at Liverpool.

The defender signed for the Reds in January from Southampton for around £75m, and since then has established himself as one of the best central defenders the Premier League has to offer – if not the best – as well as transforming Liverpool's back line.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's side have gone from a team who leaked goals before signing him to a team who have conceded just one goal in their first seven home games this season, with Anfield quickly becoming a fortress in the Premier League.





His stature and presence at the back is intimidating for any opposition, and this is also the view of one of the league's hottest strikers. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live , Murray opened up on why he thinks van Dijk has been such a good signing for Klopp and his men, saying: “He’s not too shabby, let’s put it that way.





“He’s a man mountain, to start with, he reads the game well. And you can just tell that he oozes confidence, but those around him as well. He’s always organising, getting people in position. Pulling maybe a few of the slightly younger boys around, like [Andrew] Robertson and [Trent] Alexander-Arnold next to him. I just think he’s been such a huge signing for them."





Van Dijk and his backline have been impregnable at Anfield so far this season, however will face a tough task on Sunday when they host fierce rivals Manchester United in an intriguing encounter.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages