Brighton Striker Glenn Murray Hails Impact of Virgil van Dijk's Arrival on Liverpool's Defence

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman's impressive start to life at Liverpool.

The defender signed for the Reds in January from Southampton for around £75m, and since then has established himself as one of the best central defenders the Premier League has to offer – if not the best – as well as transforming Liverpool's back line.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's side have gone from a team who leaked goals before signing him to a team who have conceded just one goal in their first seven home games this season, with Anfield quickly becoming a fortress in the Premier League.


His stature and presence at the back is intimidating for any opposition, and this is also the view of one of the league's hottest strikers. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Murray opened up on why he thinks van Dijk has been such a good signing for Klopp and his men, saying: “He’s not too shabby, let’s put it that way.


“He’s a man mountain, to start with, he reads the game well. And you can just tell that he oozes confidence, but those around him as well. He’s always organising, getting people in position. Pulling maybe a few of the slightly younger boys around, like [Andrew] Robertson and [Trent] Alexander-Arnold next to him. I just think he’s been such a huge signing for them."


Van Dijk and his backline have been impregnable at Anfield so far this season, however will face a tough task on Sunday when they host fierce rivals Manchester United in an intriguing encounter.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Liverpool will have the chance to retake top spot from Manchester City in the Premier League table with a win, but the Dutchman will certainly have to be at his best if he is to keep Mourinho's men at bay.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)