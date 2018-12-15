Chelsea Confident Over Signing Bournemouth Striker Callum Wilson as Blues Look to Buy British

Chelsea will look to tie up a £30m deal for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson during the January transfer window as Maurizio Sarri aims to increase the club's British core, ahead of a new quota which will be introduced by the Premier League next season.

Wilson had an incredible start to life in the Premier League in 2015 and his famed hat-trick against West Ham in just his third ever top flight game instantly caught the eye of the biggest clubs in the division.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

A cruciate ligament injury one month later all but ended Wilson's hopes of moving to one of the so-called 'big six', but the England international is finding his feet once again and already has a better goal return this season than Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette.

Bournemouth will be desperate to hold onto their star striker, but Express Sport understands that Chelsea are confident of bringing Wilson to west London during the January transfer window.

So far this season, neither Olivier Giroud or Álvaro Morata have been able to provide what head coach Sarri is looking for, often forcing the Italian manager to use Hazard in a false nine role, similar to what Dries Mertens did during his time at Napoli.

The Daily Mail points out that Chelsea are currently at risk of losing six homegrown players from their first team, something which left unchecked would see them at risk of breaching new guidelines which will be introduced by the Premier League next season.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, Andreas Christensen, Victor Moses and Rob Green have all been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge, and although players can be fast-tracked through from the academy, Wilson is being lined up as a genuine first team player.