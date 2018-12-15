Chelsea Star Cesc Fabregas Opens Up on Frustration Over Lack of Playing Time Amid Exit Rumours

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Chelsea's midfield star Cesc Fabregas has opened up on his frustration at his lack of playing time under Maurizio Sarri this season.

Players such as Fabregas, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill - all of whom were frequent starters under Antonio Conte - have played next to no part in the Blues' strong start to the 2018/19 season. This has sparked rumours that all three could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge, with Fabregas heavily linked with a January move to Milan.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Opening up on his role in the Chelsea squad, Fabregas is quoted by The Daily Mirror as saying: "I know what my role is. Unfortunately it's not the one I want.

“I'm keeping it professional as usual. I'm always trying to do my best, in the conditions, playing with the youngsters, playing with the first team, even though this year I still haven't played with the full, full first team one game."

However, the Spaniard, who has played just 138 minutes of Premier League football this season, also insisted he wouldn't 'give up' on his situation.

He added: “I'm trying to do what I can. It's a difficult situation for me, obviously. I'm playing the cups and the Europa League. I don't give up. I'm not someone who you'll see complaining or not giving his all because of that.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“I'll always be there showing my face when needed and if the time comes the time comes. We'll see what happens.” 

At the start of the month, Sarri claimed Fabregas remained an important figure at Chelsea, even suggesting he could be offered a short-term contract extension, with his current deal coming to an end in the summer of 2019.

