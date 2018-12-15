Chris Sutton Names Alisson's Arrival at Anfield as the Season's Best Piece of Transfer Business

Chris Sutton has claimed Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been the Premier League's signing of the season so far.

The Reds signed Alisson from Roma in the summer for a fee of around £67m in order to solve their goalkeeping crisis they faced towards the back end of last season, involving Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Since his arrival, he has made an instant impact having conceded just one home goal in the Premier League and making a number of stunning saves. The latest of those saves came on Tuesday night where his sharp reflex save denied Arek Milik from scoring from close range, which in turn saw Liverpool through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The save seemed to spark a debate on BT Sport as to whom has been the signing of the season so far, with pundit Robbie Savage claiming he felt Arsenal's Lucas Torreira had been the best signing. However, Sutton was quick to shut Savage down and offered his own take on the debate, claiming: “He couldn’t get in the team at the start of the season.



Signing of the season debate...



Fair to say @RobbieSavage8 and @chris_sutton73 disagree over their choices 😂#SaturdaySav pic.twitter.com/5InagQ3faZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 15, 2018

"We’re talking about the whole season aren’t we? Why would you have him over Alisson? Who’s made the biggest impact this season? Alisson. Alisson over Torreira. Liverpool are top of the league, he’s made the big saves and he’s made an impact."



