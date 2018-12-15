Leicester Youngster Bartosz Kapustka Insists He Has 'Far Greater Ambitions' Than Loan Club

Leicester City attacker Bartosz Kapustka has spoken out about his current loan at Belgian side OH Leuven from the Foxes, claiming that the loan move is not at the level he wants to play at.

Kapustka spent last season on loan at German club SC Freiburg, where he made seven appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring one goal. However. this term Kapustka was sent out on loan to OH Leuven, Leicester's affiliate club, who are in the Belgian second division.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Kapustka told Sport Express that his parent club's decision to loan him to a second tier club did not please him, but he insisted that he is working hard to impress in Belgium.

He said: “I wasn’t convinced, but Leicester really wanted it because Leuven is their satellite club, and they can track me and influence what happens to me.

“I know that, ultimately, the second division is not a place for me. I have far greater ambitions, but I have to return step by step. The most important thing for me was to play and that’s what I’ve done. My form? When I compare my first match with the latest ones, the difference is visible.”

Kapustka has made eleven appearances for Leuven this season, scoring three league goals. He has, however, missed two league games due to them clashing with international fixtures for Poland, highlighting the level of which he plays at domestically.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Leicester signed Kapustka from Cracovia Krakow, after the Polish international impressed at Euro 2016, playing four times during the tournament in France. The midfielder has been capped 14 times by his country, and made his debut at the age of 18.