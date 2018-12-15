Man Utd Could Use Juventus Star Alex Sandro as 'Pawn' as Juve Look to Re-Sign Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential part-exchange deal which would see full back Alex Sandro arrive at Old Trafford next summer, with Paul Pogba going the other way to Juventus.

Pogba’s future with the Red Devils has come into serious question this term after a series of high-profile disagreements with manager Jose Mourinho, the latest of which has seen the midfielder fall out of favour under the Portuguese.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Juventus star has been left out of United’s starting lineup for each of their last two Premier League outings, and was widely criticised for an ineffective performance against Valencia in midweek. Reports from Italy claim the Serie A champions are interested in re-signing their former star.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, United's long-term interest in left back Alex Sandro could play a pivotal part in any negotiations for Pogba’s return to Serie A, with the Brazilian a 'pawn' in the deal.

The report claim that 27-year-old Sandro, who was close to departing the Allianz Stadium last summer, could be sold next year for around €40m as the Bianconeri seek to balance their books in compliance with Financial Fair Play, amid the mega money arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea and PSG were apparently in the mix this summer but United could be prepared to use the Italian side’s interest in Pogba to negotiate a deal which could be profitable for both sides.

United officials were apparently keeping a close eye on Juventus’ recent Champions League clash with Young Boys, a match in which the Italian giants suffered a 2-1 defeat, albeit having sealed top spot in the group.

Sandro was brought on as an early substitute in the match as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado, as United were themselves in action against Valencia that same evening.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho’s side also lost in their final group match, as the Spanish side ran out 2-1 winners at home. However, the Red Devils also qualified for the knockout stages as runners up to Juventus in Group H.