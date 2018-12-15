Marcus Rashford Insists Man Utd Aren't 'Underdogs' Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is adamant his side aren't 'underdogs' ahead of their clash against Liverpool, insisting they will take the game to their hosts. 

Jose Mourinho's side, who currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League, are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool heading into the game, following United's worst start to a league campaign in 28 years.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite their disappointing form in 2018/19, especially compared to that of Liverpool, 21-year-old Rashford is targeting a positive approach against the Reds.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "We don't go there as underdogs, I think we go there to win the game, like any game."

"But they are a good team, the intensity they play at makes the game difficult, but we have to match that and try to improve it. But I think it is important to focus on us, and see how we can hurt them, and score some goals."

Rashford netted both goals for United in a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last season, however the previous two meeting at Anfield have ended goalless. 

While admitting that Mourinho is 'a bit different' heading into these types of games, the England international claimed it's done with the intent to win.

He added: "I think he's a bit different, like we all are leading up to these games. It has a special buzz and excitement, and as people we can't hide that.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"But he's a winner, you know, so leading up to the game he's just thinking about winning, how are we going to win, and what we are going to do to win the game, because the three points is what matters."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)