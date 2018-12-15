Marcus Rashford Insists Man Utd Aren't 'Underdogs' Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is adamant his side aren't 'underdogs' ahead of their clash against Liverpool, insisting they will take the game to their hosts.

Jose Mourinho's side, who currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League, are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool heading into the game, following United's worst start to a league campaign in 28 years.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite their disappointing form in 2018/19, especially compared to that of Liverpool, 21-year-old Rashford is targeting a positive approach against the Reds.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "We don't go there as underdogs, I think we go there to win the game, like any game."

"But they are a good team, the intensity they play at makes the game difficult, but we have to match that and try to improve it. But I think it is important to focus on us, and see how we can hurt them, and score some goals."

Rashford netted both goals for United in a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last season, however the previous two meeting at Anfield have ended goalless.

While admitting that Mourinho is 'a bit different' heading into these types of games, the England international claimed it's done with the intent to win.

He added: "I think he's a bit different, like we all are leading up to these games. It has a special buzz and excitement, and as people we can't hide that.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"But he's a winner, you know, so leading up to the game he's just thinking about winning, how are we going to win, and what we are going to do to win the game, because the three points is what matters."