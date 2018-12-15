Newcastle Consider January Transfer for Galatasaray Star After Champions League Scouting Mission

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Galatasaray winger Garry Rodrigues after scouting the Cape Verde international during the Champions League group stage match against FC Porto.

The 28-year-old has been one of the standout players in Istanbul following his move to Galatasaray in 2017, having a hand in 32 goals split evenly between goals and assists in 76 appearances.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Rodrigues has found himself on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe's top five leagues, and Turkish outlet Takvim (via SportWitness) name Newcastle United as the latest club to consider a move for the forward ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies even had eyes in the stands during Galatasaray's recent match against Porto, while Spanish outfit Valencia have been weighing up an offer and German second division side FC Köln are also interested.

So far this year, Rodrigues hasn't been able to replicate the same form which saw him appear on a number of scouts' radar last season. He's scored just three goals in the Süper Lig, compared to his nine-goal haul last campaign.

The Netherlands-born winger has never found himself settled at any club throughout his career. Having risen through the ranks at hometown sides Spartaan '20 and Feyenoord, Rodrigues floated throughout the lower leagues in Holland, Portugal and Germany.

The forward eventually found himself in Bulgaria with Levski Sofia, before Spanish side Elche tried their luck with Rodrigues. He made 42 appearances with Los Franjiverdes before being shipped to PAOK Thessaloniki.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It was his form with the Greek side that eventually convinced Galatasaray to splash €3.5m on Rodrigues' signature, and the forward is now being tipped for another switch just over one year on from his move to Istanbul.