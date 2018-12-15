How to Watch Torino vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Torino vs Juventus in Serie A on Saturday, Dec. 15.

By Michael Shapiro
December 15, 2018

Juventus will look to pad its lead atop Serie A on Saturday, traveling the short distance to face city rival Torino. Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Italy is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Juventus holds an eight-point lead over second-place Napoli, sitting at 14–0–1. The club has won six straight Serie A matches after tying against Genoa on Oct. 20, though it was surprisingly upended in Champions League play this past week by Swiss upstart Young Boys–though it managed to top its group anyway. 

Torino, meanwhile, sits sixth in Serie A at 5–3–7. Saturday's home team enters the match following a 0-0 tie against Milan on Dec. 9.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: RAI Italia America

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)