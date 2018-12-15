Juventus will look to pad its lead atop Serie A on Saturday, traveling the short distance to face city rival Torino. Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Italy is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Juventus holds an eight-point lead over second-place Napoli, sitting at 14–0–1. The club has won six straight Serie A matches after tying against Genoa on Oct. 20, though it was surprisingly upended in Champions League play this past week by Swiss upstart Young Boys–though it managed to top its group anyway.

Torino, meanwhile, sits sixth in Serie A at 5–3–7. Saturday's home team enters the match following a 0-0 tie against Milan on Dec. 9.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: RAI Italia America

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.