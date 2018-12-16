Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Praises Match Winner Antoine Griezmann After Real Valladolid Win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised Antoine Griezmann after the forward scored an 80th minute winner to beat Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Atleti charged into a 2-0 lead through Nikola Kalinic and Griezmann but were pegged back by their hosts, who struck through Fernando Calero's effort and Saul Niguez's own goal.

However, Griezmann popped up late on to secure the victory for Los Rojiblancos and, speaking after the game, Simeone singled out the former Real Sociedad star for praise.

He said, as quoted by Goal: "I have no doubt, he knows the place he has in football. He has won it with his play and he has been the determining factor."





The win puts Atletico level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona, who face Levante on Sunday, and Simeone was happy with the way his side dealt with a strong Valladolid team.





He added: "I'm very happy about the win. We needed to win away from home.

"Valladolid are a tough opponent. They play well at home, they're doing a very good job in La Liga.

"They scored two set piece goals, but our team reacted and we won a very tough and difficult game that we needed to win.

"We showed strength to win a match that any other team would have lost."

Atletico are next in action next Saturday when they face Espanyol and the 2017/18 Europa League winners will also be watching the Champions League draw on Monday to see which side they face in the last 16 of the competition.