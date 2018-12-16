Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Praises Match Winner Antoine Griezmann After Real Valladolid Win

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised Antoine Griezmann after the forward scored an 80th minute winner to beat Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Atleti charged into a 2-0 lead through Nikola Kalinic and Griezmann but were pegged back by their hosts, who struck through Fernando Calero's effort and Saul Niguez's own goal.

However, Griezmann popped up late on to secure the victory for Los Rojiblancos and, speaking after the game, Simeone singled out the former Real Sociedad star for praise.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by Goal: "I have no doubt, he knows the place he has in football. He has won it with his play and he has been the determining factor."


The win puts Atletico level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona, who face Levante on Sunday, and Simeone was happy with the way his side dealt with a strong Valladolid team.


He added: "I'm very happy about the win. We needed to win away from home.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

"Valladolid are a tough opponent. They play well at home, they're doing a very good job in La Liga.

"They scored two set piece goals, but our team reacted and we won a very tough and difficult game that we needed to win.

"We showed strength to win a match that any other team would have lost."

Atletico are next in action next Saturday when they face Espanyol and the 2017/18 Europa League winners will also be watching the Champions League draw on Monday to see which side they face in the last 16 of the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)